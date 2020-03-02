Madhyamaka is Ganesh Nallari’s latest collection

Hyderabad-based designer Ganesh Nallari will be showcasing his exclusive collection ‘Madhyamaka’ at the Bangalore Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020. Speaking about the label, Ganesh says, “The state of centrism (madhyamaka), free from all extremes brings together the creation as one. So I have let colours convey a sense of confidence with ease, a personalised self-expression of restorative harmony. The fabrics and colours infuse heritage and tradition with a colourful youthful update.”

Ganesh created Madhyamka from a random sketch he made in the year 2000. It was a sketch of a man and woman in one body. “The duality only reflected on the face of the sketch. It was a sketch and I didn’t attend to it at that time. Also that was the time when sexuality wasn’t a topic to be discussed. As I explored my sexuality and understood my emotions better, I realised there is a man in every woman and a woman in man. So, that is how I can say the sketch was the core of Madhyamaka,” explains Ganesh.

Talking about the fabrics used, Ganesh says he made use of Banaras Kora (Organza) tissue, linens, ajrakh prints on mashru and modal silk, cottons, lace, nets, chiffons and georgettes. “Surface techniques include ruffles, fringes, pleats, cutwork, applique, zardozi and machine embroideries. The colour palate is as varied as one can imagine. I have not restricted myself to one tone for this collection. I chose shades like scarlet, saffron, classic blue, Biscay green, chive, faded denim, orange peel, mosaic blue, sunlight, coral pink. Also let cinnamon stick and grape compote take some unique twists and turns to create energising and optimistic pairings. Displaying an element of natural sophistication and versatility, this season’s core hues lark, navy, brilliant white, ash, silver and gold serve as a foundation for playful colour contrasts.” Ganesh also says he translated his emotions into a creation. In some ways, “The creation is a state of my mind. I believe I’m a story teller — as a designer, painter, dancer and an actor. And I have Akkai Padmashali (Indian transgender activist, motivational speaker, and singer) as my showstopper for Madhyamaka. I couldn’t have asked for a more powerful, strong and inspiring person to be a part of my story.”

(The collection will be unveiled at Bangalore Fashion Week on March 6 at 9 pm at The Oterra Hotel, Bengaluru.)