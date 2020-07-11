Gandhi Hospital nurses protest over pay hike, job regularisation

Around 220 nurses employed on outsourcing basis at Gandhi Hospital boycotted their duties on Saturday demanding regularisation of jobs and pay hike.
The nurses, who have been attending COVID-19 patients, were employed around 13 years ago. They draw around ₹ 17,500 per month. They said that the protest will continue till a written assurance was provided saying that their demands will be fulfilled.
This is not the first time they have staged a protest demanding hike in salaries. They took a similar step more than a month ago. They resumed their duties after Health Minister Eatala Rajender assured them to look into their issues.
Saturday’s protest was triggered after more than 100 nurses were appointed on outsourcing basis, a few days ago, with a salary of ₹ 25,000 per month.
“They have only around five years of experience. But we are offered only ₹ 17,500 though we have 13 years of experience. And we have been attending COVID patients for the past four months putting ours and our families’ lives at risk. At least two of us have contracted COVID. We want hike in salaries and jobs to be regularised ,” said B. Prameela, an outsourced nurse. The issues were brought to the notice of senior officials of the health department.
It was learnt that outsourcing nurses of other government hospitals are curiously tracking the protest as they too want a raise.
