GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Gandhi Hospital doctors save 11-year-old girl suffering from rare tumour

May 06, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Paediatric Surgery at Gandhi Hospital Secunderabad has achieved a milestone by performing a Laparoscopic Bilateral Adrenalectomy (removing both adrenal glands) on an 11-year-old female child suffering from a rare childhood tumour.

The patient, Sandhya, hailing from Nanded in Maharashtra, presented with symptoms including uncontrolled hypertension, headache, giddiness, sweating, and vomiting. A CT scan revealed a diagnosis of Bilateral Adrenal Pheochromocytoma. Pheochromocytoma, a rare childhood tumour originating from the adrenal medulla, has an incidence of approximately one in five lakh children. “About 10% of cases are familial, with bilateral occurrences in children under 10 years. Hypertension persists in 70% to 90% of children with pheochromocytoma. Several family members of the patient had similar diagnosis,” said Dr. K. Nagarjuna, Professor and HOD, Paediatric Surgery.

The case posed significant challenges due to its bilateral nature, the child’s sustained hypertension, and the technical intricacies of performing laparoscopic bilateral adrenalectomy, particularly in handling the right adrenal vein. However, the surgical team successfully excised the tumours laparoscopically, maintaining the patient’s blood pressure within the normal range throughout and after the procedure.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / disease / health / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.