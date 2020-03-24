Full refund on e-tickets of cancelled trains

SCR has informed that for trains cancelled by railway in its complete run, refund on e-tickets is full and automatic. In this case, no cancellation exercise is required by the passenger concerned. Hence, passengers are advised not to cancel e- tickets on their own for those trains which have been cancelled by railways or the refund could be less. Train cancelled by railways can be seen on National Train Enquiry System (NTES). Refund amount will be credited to the user account used for booking of e-tickets automatically. No charges are deducted by the Railways in case of train cancellation.