FTCCI, Afghan chamber to collaborate

Seminar on promotion of business between Afghanistan and Telangana organised

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) has entered into an agreement of cooperation with the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).

FTCCI said this in a release on a seminar on promotion of business between Afghanistan and Telangana it had organised on Thursday. Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Consul General of Afghanistan Muhammad Suleman Kakar and ACCI CEO Shafiqullah Atayee besides FTCCI leaders led by president K.Bhasker Reddy participated.

Mr.Ranjan hoped the FTCCI and ACCI partnership will play a key role in building bilateral trade and investment. He suggested that the two bodies in coordination with Consulate work on a framework to identify products imported by Afghanistan and how their quality can be enhanced; collaborate with Afghanistan business community in establishing manufacturing units that will help generate employment locally; and increase market access for Afghan products in Telangana. The government will be happy to facilitate any aspect of this partnership, he said.

Mr. Kakar said, “We look forward for more trade relations with India, especially with Telangana in all sectors, including IT, infrastructure, mining, communication, education, energy, transport, agriculture, pharmacy and healthcare.”

Mr.Reddy said “global cooperation and integration through expanded trade ties will contribute to global stability and peace”.