Free medical camp for the mentally challenged held

A free medical camp was organised by the Smitam Hitam Foundation, an NGO, at the Sphoorthi Home for the mentally challenged children/persons in Peddapalli town on Monday.

According to a press release, District Medical and Health Officer Pramodh Kumar inaugurated the camp. A team of doctors comprising psychiatrists and a neuropsychiatrist besides four staff nurses offered their services on the occasion. As many as 27 children were clinically diagnosed and given necessary medical support.

Organisers of the rehabilitation and vocational training centre for the mentally challenged children/persons thanked the Smitam Hitam Foundation for organising the camp at their institution.