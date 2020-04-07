Free counselling on COVID-19 issues

The Association of Health Psychologists, in collaboration with UNICEF, Action Aid, Dr. Reddy’s Foundation and AP Sofia Service Forum, has started a helpline for tele-counselling under the banner ‘Support for Emotional Rehabilitation of Virus Victims’ (SERV).

Free counselling will be given to all for any emotional or interpersonal problems due to COVID-19 or lockdown. More information can be had on 9985010680, a press release said.