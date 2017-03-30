Four MLCs administered oath

Four newly elected MLCs were on Thursday administered the oath of office by Legislative Council chairman K. Swamy Gowd.

They included A. Krishna Reddy, V. Gangadhar Gowd, Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao and Katepalli Janardhan Reddy. The last named won the election from teachers constituency while the other three were unanimously elected from the MLAs constituency.

Speaking after the ceremony, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said he would follow Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao throughout his political career. He would work to strengthen the party.