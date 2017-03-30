Four MLCs administered oath

Four newly elected MLCs were on Thursday administered the oath of office by Legislative Council chairman K. Swamy Gowd.
They included A. Krishna Reddy, V. Gangadhar Gowd, Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao and Katepalli Janardhan Reddy. The last named won the election from teachers constituency while the other three were unanimously elected from the MLAs constituency.
Speaking after the ceremony, Mr. Hanumantha Rao said he would follow Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao throughout his political career. He would work to strengthen the party.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor