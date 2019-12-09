Four killed in car accident on NH-44 near Kamareddy in Telangana

Four persons, including two women were killed when the car in which they were travelling from Hyderabad to their home in Nizamabad hit a roadside banyan tree after passing the Krishna Mandir on National Highway-44 at Jangampally under Biknoor police station limits early on Monday.

The four dead were identified as Manthani Lavanya (35), Susheel (28), Prashanth (26) and Roshini (14) died on the spot. While the driver Prashanth belonged to Navipet the other three were residents of Padmanagar in Nizamabad city. Since their bodies were stuck inside the mangled car police had to retrieve them by breaking the car into parts with a gas cutter.

According to the Sub-Inspector (SI) of Police A. Naveen Kumar, the mishap occurred as the driver, reportedly lacking rest dozed off at the wheel. The four were returning after attending a function at a relative’s house in Hyderabad on Sunday. A case was registered and the bodies were shifted to Government Hospital here for post-mortem examination, said the SI.