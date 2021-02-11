Four held for pharma student’s rape

Four autorickshaw drivers were taken into custody by the Rachakonda police on Thursday in connection with the alleged abduction and gang rape of a 19-year-old B Pharm student.
Sources associated with the investigation of the case said autorickshaw drivers -- Raju, Nadam Shiva, Bhaskar and Ramesh -- all aged between 25 and 30 years are residents of Yamnampet in Pocharam municipality.
“At least 15 people, who were in contact with the suspects, are being questioned at SOT Bhongir,” an officer said.
He said the prime accused Raju was following the victim for the past few days, and on February 10 evening, when she boarded his auto, he along with three others took her to the bushes near the railway tracks and allegedly assaulted her.
On a complaint lodged by her mother, Keesara police registered a case under Sections 365 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code. After Dial 100 call, the victim was traced to Ghatkesar and sent for medical assistance.
“She was unable to give her statement immediately due to trauma. On Thursday, she was taken to Gandhi hospital for reexamination and her statement was recorded,” the officer said.
Based on her statement, police have altered the Sections and added Sections 376 (D), 324, 354 (B) of Indian Penal Code to the existing section of 365 IPC.
Police said that scientific investigation is on and the victim's health is stable.
