Foundation day of TRS low-key affair

Foundation day celebrations of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were a low-key affair across the State due to the pandemic. Last year too, the celebrations were muted due to the lockdown.

With TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in isolation with Covid infection, party secretary general K. Keshav Rao hoisted the party flag at the TRS headquarters in Banjara Hills. Party flags were hoisted across the State by Ministers and senior leaders following the safety protocols.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav hoisted the flag at his residence and said people were happy under the leadership of Chandrasekhar Rao. He said the State witnessed development in various sectors and stood a role model for other States.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud hoisted the flag in Mahabubnagar and said the district had seen rapid development and the next five years would see further development.

While Ministers participated in the flag hoisting ceremony in their districts other leaders tweeted from their handles. MCL K Kavitha said in her tweet “Saluting millions of @trspartyonline family for all the hardship and sacrifice that you endured in the last twenty years for the betterment of people of Telangana.”

In a separate tweet, Finance Minister T Harish Rao greeted the party activists and reminded that the Chief Minister’s strong will to achieve the 60-year-old dream of separate statehood for Telangana made it possible.