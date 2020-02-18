Former OU student found dead in hostel room

A 45-year-old man was found dead in a hostel in Osmania University on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the victim, Kompally Narsaiah, who finished his PhD in Geography last year, committed suicide by consuming poison on Sunday afternoon.

However, the incident came to light at around 2 p.m. on Monday when his friends noticed a newspaper lying outside the door and after he was not responding to the repeated knocks.

“As there was no response from inside, the students opened the window and found him lying unconscious. The students opened the bolt using a bamboo stick from the window,” Osmania University Inspector Rajashekar Reddy said.

He said that by the time the students went inside, Narasiah’s body started decomposing and blood was oozing out from the nose. Forensic experts at the Gandhi Hospital, who conducted autopsy, opined that the victim consumed an unknown poison and died, Mr Reddy said.

Narasiah hails from Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, police said. The investigators said that they didn’t find any note left behind by the victim and are yet to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step. “We will once again search all the books in his room to see if he had left any suicide note,” Mr. Reddy said.

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed as a large number of students held a protest demonstration in front of the hostel and prevented the police from shifting the body to the morgue.

Eleven students were taken to custody and were let off by evening.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)