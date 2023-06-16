Former Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao bats for making Hyderabad second capital of the country

HamberMenu
June 16, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of former Governor of Maharashtra Ch. Vidyasagar Rao.

File photo of former Governor of Maharashtra Ch. Vidyasagar Rao. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Batting for making Hyderabad the second capital of the country as envisioned by the chief architect of Indian Constitution Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, former Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao said all the parties should think over it and take a decision together in this regard.

“Hyderabad, endowed with requisite lands, buildings and favourable climate, is a natural choice to become the country’s second capital,” the senior BJP leader and former Union Minister of State for Home told the media, saying it was his personal opinion.

Mr. Vidyasagar Rao was in the town to attend a private function on Friday. “Dr. Ambedkar in his book on small States in 1956 envisioned that Hyderabad is bound to become the second capital of the country. He opined that it was imperative to make Hyderabad a second capital for India’s sovereignty and mainly security perspective,” he noted.

This subject figured during my several interactions with Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar when I was in Mumbai during my stint as Maharashtra Governor, he recalled.

Meanwhile, reacting to Mr. Vidyasagar Rao’s comments, Congress leader and former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar said: “Clarity is needed on BJP’s stand in this regard.”

“The BJP should clearly spell out its stand on making Hyderabad the second capital.  The persons at the helm at the Centre should make it clear whether any such process is underway,” he said.

