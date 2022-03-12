Former Health Minister to attend meeting on problems with Telangana health system

Event being organised by multiple associations comprising healthcare professionals

Former Health Minister of Telangana and BJP leader Eatala Rajender, who was with Telangana Rashtra Samithi until June last year, is one of the speakers at a meeting being organised to discuss issues plaguing healthcare facilities in the State, and suggest solutions.

Titled ‘Praja Aarogya Parirakshana Sabha’ or Public Health Conservation meeting, the event would be held at RTC Kalyana Mandapam, New Nallakunta, on Sunday. It is being held by multiple associations comprising healthcare professionals.

The issues that would be discussed are neglect of primary healthcare facilities, issues with the century-old Osmania General Hospital building, administration by senior officials occupying in-charge posts, fake doctors and Special Protection Force deployment in government hospitals, among others.

This is a one-of-its-kind meeting to discuss issues ranging from primary health services to super specialty hospitals.

The associations which would participate are Health Care Reforms Doctors Association, Indian Medical Association, Telangana Junior Doctors Association, TEA-Doctors Forum and Paramedical Association, among others.

Apart from Mr Rajender, others who are scheduled to attend are Telangana Jana Samithi founder M. Kondandaram, Lok Satta founder Jaya Prakash Narayana, Congress leader Duddila Sudheer Babu and leaders from the BJP and the Congress.