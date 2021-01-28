Former corporator murdered in Jangaon

A former corporator of Jangaon was allegedly murdered by two persons on Thursday in connection with a long-standing dispute over a land parcel, police said.
According to Jangaon Town Police, the victim, Puli Swami, 52, was a worker of the Telugu Desam Party. The accused have been been identified as Gaddam Naveen Kumar and Gaddam Nikhil.
Police said that the incident took place early in the morning when the victim went for a jog towards Hanamkonda road. Two persons on a two-wheeler allegedly attacked the unsuspecting victim from behind as he approached the Social Welfare School in Jangaon. They then allegedly attacked him with axes which they carrying, and also struck him in the neck. Given the grievous nature of injuries, the victim died on the spot.
Court order
“The accused are grandsons of Gaddam Narasimha, a retired army man. Gaddam Narasimha, his family and the victim claimed the same 2 acre 30 gunta land in Yashwantpur. The dispute has been going of for more than 20 years. They were fighting a case in the court over this. In 2015, Gaddam Narasimha died but the dispute continued. Yesterday, the victim got a favourable order from the court. After this, the accused planned to kill him, and murdered him near the Social Welfare School,” police said.
After allegedly hacking the victim to death, the accused surrendered before the police. They were taken into custody. A murder case has been booked against the accused and they will be produced in the local court soon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath