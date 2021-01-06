Forest dept. taking measures to prevent and report disease

In view of the reports about spread of avian flu in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Rajasthan, and the subsequent directions by the Union Minister for Environment, Forests & Climate Change, the Telangana Forest department has taken several measures to prevent and report the disease.

The MoEF has, during a video conference on January 5, requested all states to take preventive measures to control the spread of bird flu and detect and report all cases of deaths of birds to the authorities concerned for necessary action.

Accordingly, the curator of Nehru Zoological Park and all officials in charge of Kakatiya Zoo, Warangal, Manjeera Bird Sanctuary, Sangareddy, Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary including Pakhal lake, Sivwaram Wildlife Sancturay, Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary including Kinnerasani Lake have been instructed to constitute rapid response teams for patrolling in the areas where migratory birds congregate. Similar directions have been issued to all the circle and division heads, a statement from the department said.

The winter season attracts a large number of migrant birds from Northern region of Himalayas to Southern States, which nest and breed in water bodies. Since these birds travel over long distances crossing several states, it is essential to keep track of them at the nesting and breeding sites. Suitable instructions have been issued in this regard, the statement said.

The field officers have been instructed to collect the carcasses of birds detected during this period, pack them safely and send them to veterinary science laboratories for analysing and identifying cause of death.

The department has requested the general public to be on alert during this period, and report any dead birds to Wildlife Crime Control Cell at Aranya Bhavan on the toll free number 1800-425-5364 which functions round the clock.

District officers have been requested to coordinate with the Animal Husbandry department as well as respective district administrations to take required preventive measures and enhance the vigil.