Hyderabad

Forest Dept. penalises agency for felling trees

Officials of the Forest Department on Wednesday imposed a penalty of ₹49,435 for felling trees on Bam-Rukn-ud-Dowlah lake bund at Sivarampally, on Tuesday.

A total 20 trees of Neem, Subabul and other varieties were felled on Tuesday by the agency engaged by the Irrigation wing of the GHMC for bund strengthening works, without requisite permission from the Forest Department.

Officials informed that the agency was made to pay the fine for carrying out the works without permission from the department.

Felled tree logs weighing 4.5 tonnes were confiscated from the site of offence, a communique from the department said.


