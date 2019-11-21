Hyderabad

For clean and green airport

RGIA staff and officials taking part in the cleanliness drive held as part of ‘Swachh Bharat Pakhwada’ in the city on Wednesday.

RGIA staff and officials taking part in the cleanliness drive held as part of 'Swachh Bharat Pakhwada' in the city on Wednesday.  

GMR organises ‘Swachhta March’

The GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport organised a ‘Swachhta March’ at RGIA followed by a clean-up drive of the environs in which the staff and all the other stakeholders of the airport took part.

The event was held as part of ‘Swachh Bharat Pakhwada’, a 15-day cleanliness and sanitation drive till November 30. GHIAL deputy CEO Pradeeep Panicker highlighted the importance of cleanliness, sanitation and hygiene for an airport. He thanked all the stakeholders for their support and cooperation in lending a helping hand in maintaining clean surroundings on par with the global standards at the Hyderabad International Airport.

Compost plant

The GHIAL has the first airport-based captive compost plant to process food waste into organic compost, which not only ensures cleanliness, but nurtures the vast greenery across the airport approach road, said a spokesperson.

