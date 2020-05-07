Flight with Kenyans leaves RGI Airport

On Thursday, Hyderabad International Airport handled one more special passenger relief flight, this time to repatriate citizens of Kenya from the city.

The Indigo Airlines flight to repatriate those who arrived from Chennai via Bangalore landed at the airport at 9.20 a.m., and departed to Mumbai at 11.02 a.m. with 83 Kenyans, out of which, 32 boarded from Hyderabad and 51 transit passengers had joined from Chennai and Bangalore.

As per the flight itinerary, the passengers were to be further airlifted by Kenyan Airways from Mumbai to their home land.

All the passengers passed through a fully-sanitised domestic terminal, which has been kept ready for evacuation operations. In coordination with the Kenyan consulate, Hyderabad and the Telangana government, Kenyan citizens started to arrive at the airport from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Special screening and safety measures were in place during the flight’s handling as part of COVID precautionary steps that included thermal screening and special queuing at all passenger processing points.

The RGI Airport had handled 12 evacuation flights serving over 900 foreign nationals.