Flight makes emergency landing as woman goes into labour

A Manila-bound flight carrying 325 passengers made an emergency landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here after a woman went into labour pain in the wee hours of Saturday.

“Flight 5J15 of Cebu Pacific airlines flying on the Dubai-Manila route was diverted to the Hyderabad airport around 4.55 a.m. after an expecting woman passenger of Filipino nationality reported contractions mid-air,” sources at theRajiv Gandhi International Airport said.

A medical team and ambulance were put on stand-by after the flight captain alerted the Air Traffic Controllers to the medical emergency.

Delivery in ambulance

The team attended on Mananieta Baby Jean, 26, immediately after the flight landed. “Jean delivered a baby boy in the ambulance while she was being shifted to the airport medical centre around 5.30 a.m.,” said an official, adding the ambulance was about 100 metres away from the medical centre when the baby was born. He said the mother and the baby were shifted to a corporate hospital in Jubilee Hills and would soon be ready to return to their destination. The flight departed around 8 a.m. after making an emergency parking payment of ₹6 lakh to airport authorities, said the official.