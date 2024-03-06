GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five of a Hyderabad family perish in ghastly road mishap in Nandyal district

Policemen rushed to the spot and got entangled vehicles off the road and restored traffic on the busy national highway

March 06, 2024 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau
Policemen remove the badly-damaged four-wheeler involved in an accident near Nallagatla under Allagadda rural police limits in Nandyal district on Wednesday.

Policemen remove the badly-damaged four-wheeler involved in an accident near Nallagatla under Allagadda rural police limits in Nandyal district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Five persons of a family from Hyderabad died in a ghastly road mishap in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on March 6 near Nallagatla under Allagadda Rural police limits, when the car bearing the registration number TS 08 GE 1680 collided with a truck parked on the roadside, proceeding towards Hyderabad.

The family comprising Mantri Ravinder, his wife Lakshmi, son Bala Kiran, daughter-in-law Kavya Sri and driver Ashok died on the spot in the accident. The Secunderabad residents were on a pilgrimage to Tirupati after the recent marriage of Bala Kiran and Kavya Sri at Tenali, followed by wedding reception at Shamirpet (Hyderabad) on Mar 3.

The car was reduced to a mangled metal mass due to the high-impact of the collision. Policemen rushed to the spot and got entangled vehicles off the road and restored traffic on the busy national highway.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Andhra Pradesh / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.