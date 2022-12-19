  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Five held with ‘poached’ pangolin, booked under Wildlife Protection Act

December 19, 2022 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A pangolin

A pangolin | Photo Credit: Representational photo

The L.B. Nagar special operations team on Monday arrested five persons and rescued from their possession a live pangolin, which was allegedly poached and being trafficked.

All the accused persons were booked under IPC and the relevant provisions under the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA) for poaching the endangered species.

According to the police, the scaly-skinned mammal was poached from the Allipur forest area surrounding Shivampet mandal in Medak district. Eslavath Roop Singh, a local resident, who allegedly poached it, had shared the pictures and videos of the live animal via WhatsApp with Ramavath Ramesh of Mahabubnagar.

With the help of three others, Nunavath Murali, Neerati Sampath and Malavath Srinu, the two were looking for potential buyers. They were nabbed near Thukkuguda crossroads in Pahadishareef police limits. The rescued animal was handed over to the forest officials of Mankhal range.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.