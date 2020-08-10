Five held for burglary, ₹1.28 crore seized

A 24-year-old car driver and four of his accomplices, who were involved in burglary at a realtor’s house in Tolichowki last month, were arrested by the Hyderabad police here on Sunday. The police recovered 1.28 crore cash, a two-wheeler and a mobile phone from the accused.

​ The accused are Mohammed Afsar (24), a car driver; Mirza Ashwaq Baig (22), Rehman Baig (23), a Zomato delivery boy; Mohd Ameer (20), a plumber; and Syed Imran (23), an electrician. All are residents of MD Lines in Tolichowki

Police said that the accused broke into realtor Asaduddin Ahmed’s house on the intervening night of July 22 and 23 and decamped with ₹ 2.50 crore. The cash was in the cupboard. According to police, the accused Afsar and Ashwar previously worked for Ahmed and were aware of his huge cash transactions.

On July 21 ,the realtor along with his wife and children went to his farmhouse at Shamirpet. Next day, Afsar and Ashwaq along with three others broke into the realtor’s house and committed the offence. It came to light only on July 23 when Ahmed returned to his house and noticed that the door was open. When he walked into the bedroom, he found that the cupboard in which the cash was kept was broken and the currency bundles were missing.

Soon, he rushed to the Golconda police station and lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered and teams were formed to identify and nab the accused, who were arrested on Sunday.