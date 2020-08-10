Five held for burglary, ₹1.28 crore seized

A 24-year-old car driver and four of his accomplices, who were involved in burglary at a realtor’s house in Tolichowki last month, were arrested by the Hyderabad police here on Sunday. The police recovered 1.28 crore cash, a two-wheeler and a mobile phone from the accused.
The accused are Mohammed Afsar (24), a car driver; Mirza Ashwaq Baig (22), Rehman Baig (23), a Zomato delivery boy; Mohd Ameer (20), a plumber; and Syed Imran (23), an electrician. All are residents of MD Lines in Tolichowki
Police said that the accused broke into realtor Asaduddin Ahmed’s house on the intervening night of July 22 and 23 and decamped with ₹ 2.50 crore. The cash was in the cupboard. According to police, the accused Afsar and Ashwar previously worked for Ahmed and were aware of his huge cash transactions.
On July 21 ,the realtor along with his wife and children went to his farmhouse at Shamirpet. Next day, Afsar and Ashwaq along with three others broke into the realtor’s house and committed the offence. It came to light only on July 23 when Ahmed returned to his house and noticed that the door was open. When he walked into the bedroom, he found that the cupboard in which the cash was kept was broken and the currency bundles were missing.
Soon, he rushed to the Golconda police station and lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered and teams were formed to identify and nab the accused, who were arrested on Sunday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath