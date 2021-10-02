Hyderabad

First phase of Bandi’s yatra ends

Medak,Telangana,01/10/2021:Bandi Sanjay Kumar BJP Party State Chief in Praja Sangrama Pada yatra in Siddipet District.Photo: MOHD ARIF / The Hindu (Stringer)   | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The first phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra undertaken by State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar will end on Saturday after a 36-day walkathon with a public meeting at Husnabad and not the original choice of Huzurnagar due to the election code of conduct for the prestigious bypoll scheduled for November.

The BJP leader began his walk on August 28 from Bhagyalakshmi temple in Charminar and travelled about 438 km and addressed 35 public meetings besides several impromptu gatherings as people of all walks of life greeted him or poured out their problems. He covered about 19 Assembly and six parliamentary constituencies in the eight districts including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Sircilla and Siddipet.

On Friday, Mr. Kumar criticised KCR for ignoring irrigation projects like Gowravelli and Gandipelli in Husnabad and depriving oustees of proper rehabilitation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2021 12:26:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/first-phase-of-bandis-yatra-ends/article36784991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY