First ever dance fest in city from tomorrow

Programme to have panel discussions, workshops, performances by professionals

The city’s first ever dance fest, ‘Hyderabad Dance Festival’, will be organised from April 3 to 11, under the aegis of HMDA.

The festival will bring together panel discussions, workshops, and performances by professionals, a statement informed.

Principal Secretary MA&UD and HMDA Commissioner Arvind Kumar spoke at a press conference on Thursday announcing the event, and said that Hyderabad has always been at the forefront of performing arts.

Arts and culture make up the soul of a city and HMDA is acting as a catalyst to try and leverage the infrastructure of the city, with its ability to network with other government agencies, and corporates to organise such events, he said.

The event has three co-founders, Maheshwari, Mohit Sridhar, and Vaibhav Kumar, who are performing artistes.

The festival, which will follow strict COVID protocols for audiences, including masks, physical distancing and sanitisation, will feature live online broadcast to ensure that a wide global audience can participate, the statement said.

Information on all workshops, panel discussions and performances, , and their venues can be found on their website ‘hyddancefestival.com’ or on social media handles, it said.