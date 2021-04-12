First Council meet may be virtual: Mayor

In view of rising cases of COVID-19

The first meeting of the newly constituted GHMC council might be conducted in virtual mode owing to the rising cases of COVID-19 infection in the city.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, during a luncheon meet with media, said that the meeting may be conducted online in the last week of April or first week of May, in view of the present pandemic situation.

Together with corporators and ex-officio members, the total strength of the council exceeds 200, and the seating capacity of the meeting hall would not be sufficient to observe physical distance among the members.

Opinions of the corporators too will be collected before arriving at a final decision on the virtual meeting, Ms.Vijayalakshmi said.

Promising to work impartially for all divisions in GHMC irrespective of the political affiliations of the respective corporators, she said zone-wise corporators’ meets would be organised.

She assured that the garbage mounting across the city after removal of blue bins will be cleared soon.