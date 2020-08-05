Hyderabad

First ‘Cargo Express’ of SCR flagged off

The First Cargo Express of Indian Railways, which was flagged off Sanathnagar on Wednesday.

The First Cargo Express of Indian Railways, which was flagged off Sanathnagar on Wednesday.  

South Central Railway’s first Cargo Express - a time-tabled freight train between Sanatnagar to Adarshnagar in New Delhi once a week every Wednesday was flagged off by General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Wednesday. It is for customers of different freights loads with charges almost 40% lesser than charges applicable by road and also the existing railway parcel tariff. Running at 50 kmph it will reach the destination on Friday. Interested parties can call: 9701371976/040-27821393, round-the-clock helpline.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 5, 2020 9:08:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/first-cargo-express-of-scr-flagged-off/article32278819.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY