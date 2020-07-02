Fire breaks out at cancer hospital in Hyderabad

A fire broke out at a portion of the MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre at Bazar Guard on Wednesday morning.

However, firemen confirmed that there were no casualties.

According to Station Fire Officer, Legislative Assembly, K. Tukaram, the fire broke out around 8.30 a.m. after which fire tenders from the Assembly Fire Station and Secretariat were rushed to the spot.

“It took us around 20 minutes to control the flames,” he said.

“Though one vehicle would have sufficed, we did not want to take chances. So, a second vehicle was sent. According to our preliminary information, the cause of fire is electrical in nature. It broke out in a room that had a computer, two refrigerators and ACs, damaging some of them. The loss is estimated to be around ₹1.5 lakh. Blood samples stored in another room are safe. We have ruled out any suspicious activity,” he said.