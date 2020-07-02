Hyderabad

Fire breaks out at cancer hospital in Hyderabad

A fire broke out at a portion of the MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre at Bazar Guard on Wednesday morning.

However, firemen confirmed that there were no casualties.

According to Station Fire Officer, Legislative Assembly, K. Tukaram, the fire broke out around 8.30 a.m. after which fire tenders from the Assembly Fire Station and Secretariat were rushed to the spot.

“It took us around 20 minutes to control the flames,” he said.

“Though one vehicle would have sufficed, we did not want to take chances. So, a second vehicle was sent. According to our preliminary information, the cause of fire is electrical in nature. It broke out in a room that had a computer, two refrigerators and ACs, damaging some of them. The loss is estimated to be around ₹1.5 lakh. Blood samples stored in another room are safe. We have ruled out any suspicious activity,” he said.

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2020 7:43:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/fire-breaks-out-at-cancer-hospital-in-telangana/article31967901.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY