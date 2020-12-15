Finger print identification system getting ready

A National Automated Finger Print Identification System (NAFIS) to automate collection, storage and matching of fingerprints for expeditious identification of suspects is under implementation. “It will provide the much-needed unique identifier for every arrested person in the CCTNS - Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems database as both are connected at the backend,” said National Crime Records Bureau director Ram Phal Pawar on Tuesday.

An updated version of CCTNS (State) application was released to Haryana and Chhattisgarh on pilot basis and soon it will be released to all other States, he disclosed at the two-day conference on ‘Good practices’ organised by the NCRB.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, who delivered the inaugural address virtually. said the two key ₹2,000 crore modernisation programmes taken up in a mission mode like CCTNS and the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) have led to effective law enforcement and proved to be force multipliers.

“It has revolutionized investigation and policing with its massive reach and has managed to connect the police stations to the most far-flung areas,” pointed out the Minister. Since crime does not follow jurisdictional boundaries, response to crime should also not be restricted by boundaries, therefore, immediate recording of crime and the access of the information to all stakeholders is a key aspect of any effective law enforcement operation, he said.

Data sharing

ICJS concept takes data sharing to a higher level and ensures a single source of truth between law enforcement and judicial systems. Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Minister said ‘New India’ needs to be a combination of ancient wisdom and modern technology. Several path-breaking steps to modernise the criminal justice system were taken up under his visionary leadership and that of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Out of the total of 16,098 police stations in the country, CCTNS software is being used in over 95% stations, connectivity is available at 97% stations and 93% stations are entering 100% FIRs through it. Two new institutes, Rashtriya Raksha University and National Forensic Science University, have been instituted with the vision to promote an objective and scientific approach in the criminal justice system, he said.

Mr. Reddy said States too are being helped to modernise police forces with funds for acquisition of latest weaponry, training gadgets, advanced communication and forensic equipment etc. including IT systems. The “Digital police portal” connects all the CCTNS based services and different apps.

The Minister lauded NCRB for implementation of the latest project. and for putting together best practices in the form of a compendium.

CCTNS data is being consumed electronically in courts in 28 States/UTs and in prisons in 32 States/UTs. Reverse transfer of court data into CCTNS has also started in nine States/Union Territories, he said. Officers were felicitated for their efforts towards CCTNS usage in their States.