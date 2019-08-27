Telangana govt launches DEET to connect employers to job-seekers

The State has initiated yet another innovative solution, Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET), for improving the employment ecosystem.

Launched in association with StoryTech Private Limited, a company engaged in delivering products in the area of employment domain, the DEET acts as a network connecting the employers to prospective job-seekers on a platform provided by artificial intelligence.

The application has been launched taking into consideration the technological boom witnessed in the State and the consequent growth in the requirement of manpower in numerous industries.

Govt. jobs

The DEET’s algorithm is built to cater to the needs of young employers and employees of the State and the platform has the bandwidth for providing end-to-end requirement in the employment ecosystem from registration, interviews, direct chat with companies to finally getting jobs.

The initiative also has the provision of sending notifications and job alerts to job-seekers, including those relating to government jobs.

Minimal efforts

Job-seekers as well as job-providers can register themselves onto the platform with minimal efforts.

The platform provides the entire arena of skilled, semi-skilled, unskilled, unemployed, job migrants and fresh entrants access to the entire stream of employment. The other end of the spectrum would involve employers from various industries like IT, retail, e-commerce, consumer services, business services and other areas. The DEET platform, formally launched by Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Ch. Malla Reddy, currently has more than 40,000 vacancies in various sectors across the State as well as the country. The free application could be downloaded from the Google Playstore.

Once an applicant is enrolled in the app, they would get relevant results matching their profile, qualification, location and other factors.

The applicants would be intimated about jobs, recruitment drives, walk-in interviews and other details happening around them.

The app would similarly help the employers in that it would sift through the huge number of applicants and post only those relevant to their requirements.

The advanced screening would not only save time, but would ensure that the deserving applicants do not fall through the holes.