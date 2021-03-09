Hyderabad

Film screening at Sri Sarathi Studios

The poster of Bangladesh documentary film The day I became a woman .  

Hyderabad Film Club, Sri Sarathi Studios and Federation of Film Societies of India are screening Bangladesh documentary film ‘The day I became a woman’ and Malyalam film ‘Stand Up’ at Sri Sarathi Studios Preview Theatre, Ameerpet, on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

This is as part of ‘Women's Film Festival - 2021’ which was kicked off on Monday with noted actress and director of Annapurna Film and Media - Amala Akkineni, former Vice-Chancellor of Telugu University A Manjulatha, Unicef's Sudha Murali and Sriprasadtiya group of companies director M. Smitha being guests at the inaugural function.

It was followed by screening of Telugu Film 'Rallalo Neeru' directed by the Kiranmayee Indragani, said HFC secretary Bh.S.S. Prakash Reddy.

