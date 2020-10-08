Film director’s Green India Challenge

Kammula plants saplings on road sides during a film shooting at Moinabad

Film director Shekhar Kammula planted saplings on either side of roads at Kankamudi village of Moinabad mandal, as part of the Green India Challenge launched by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

Mr. Shekar who was shooting for his new film ‘Love Story’ at the location appreciated Mr. Santosh Kumar for creating awareness on environment protection.

The film director also asked the ‘Love Story’ unit to take up the challenge and plant saplings.