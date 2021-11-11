File written instructions over caste quota in liquor shop licences: Telangana High Court

Petitioners contend that caste cannot be the basis for providing any reservations while granting licences

Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court on Wednesday instructed the State government to file written instructions over caste-based reservations for allotment of liquor shop licences.

The judge passed the direction after hearing a writ petition, which was moved as lunch motion, seeking to declare GO 87 and GO 98 issued by State government as illegal and arbitrary.

The GO 87 and GO 98 issued on September 20 and November 5 respectively mandated that reservations of 15%, 10% and 5% be implemented for Goud caste, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes respectively in allotment of liquor shop licenses.

Vasireddy Ravikanth and Nandyala Prabhakar Rao, who filed the petition, also wanted the HC to pass directions to temporarily suspend implementation of the two GOs.

The petitioners contended, citing Supreme Court’s earlier rulings, that caste cannot be the basis for providing any reservations while granting licences. The petitioners stated that there were four groups in backward classes identified by the State government. All castes in one group are treated as one class. Within the class, there cannot be any further classification as per the apex court rulings. Even otherwise, there is no basis or data to treat Goud community as ‘more backward’ within one group.

The present year’s excise policy fixed ₹ 50 lakh as excise tax for a population of 5,000 and it would go up to ₹1.10 crore depending on the population figures. They raised the question as to how can Goud community persons belonging to ‘socially and economically backward class’ pay ₹50 lakh excise tax to secure a liquor shop license. The government did not provide any data or basis to treat Gouds as socially, economically and educationally backward vis-a-vis other castes in its group (who are all to be treated as once class). In this backdrop, special reservation to this community in allotment of liquor shops was against the law, they stated.

Justice K. Lakshman instructed the government to file written instructions on the issues raised by the petitioners by Friday as licences of the existing liquor shops would expire by November 18.