FIH-certified hockey ground at Railway Sports Complex

The Railway Sports Complex, Secunderabad, one of the biggest integrated sports facility in the country, got a shot in the arm with a new state-of-the-art world class synthetic turf hockey stadium being inaugurated by Chairman, Railway Board, Vinod Kumar Yadav in the presence of SCR general Manager Gajanan Mallya on Sunday.

The FIH (Fédération Internationale de Hockey)-certified hockey field is designed to host any top level hockey match in the city, thereby giving a fillip to the game. The stadium project includes a sprinkler system with a one lakh litre underground water tank to water the ground, VIP gallery, a gallery to seat 5,000 spectators with tensile roofing, chain link fencing around the field, an arch gate and AC changing rooms.

The total field area of the stadium is 6,426 square metres, while the play area spans 5,027 square metres. The project work, costing ₹5.80 crore, was taken up in October last year with design and execution undertaken by Great SportsTech. Top SCR officials were present at the inauguration.