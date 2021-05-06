Fever survey: 47,582 households screened

As part of the ongoing fever survey, a measure to control COVID-19, 700 teams of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) surveyed 47,582 households on Thursday under its jurisdiction.

As per the directions of the State government, the GHMC started the survey on Monday to find out those having the virus symptoms so that treatment could be given immediately and stop further spread of the virus. COVID tests were conducted to 18,765 out-patients who visited the Basti Dawakhanas, Urban Health Centres and others.

Officials said that the team comprises an auxiliary nursing midwife (ANM), an ASHA worker and a GHMC worker, who visit the households and check all the members in a family.