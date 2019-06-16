Father-son dispute leads to torching of two houses

A dispute between father and son over distribution of land between siblings led to torching of two houses at Annaram Kalan under Pitlam police station limits in the early hours of Sunday.

No casualties were reported in the incident, but two houses were partially burnt and assets worth ₹4.55 lakh were reportedly destroyed in the fire. Eraboyina Sailu, who owns 11 acres of land, recently distributed it equally between his two sons – Ramulu and Krishnamoorthy – keeping a piece of land for himself and his wife. But he did not register the land in his sons’ name. Meanwhile, Ramulu, who is in debts, wanted to sell an acre of his land. Learning this, his father Sailu tried to transfer his entire land to Krishnamoorthy. Enraged over this, Ramulu set his house on fire while he and his wife and three children were still inside. As smoke and flames started rising from the house, villagers broke in and rescued the inmates. The adjacent house too caught the fire and was partially burnt.

Circle Inspector of Police Tata Babu and Revenue Inspector Alimuddin rushed to the village and resolved the dispute between Eraboyina Sailu and Ramulu. However, the police registered a case against Ramulu for damaging the family property and endangering the lives of his family members.