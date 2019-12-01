Fast-track court to try accused

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered immediate constitution of a fast-track court to try the accused in the rape and murder of a vet at Shadnagar.

He gave instructions in this regard to officials on Sunday while discussing measures to speed up trial of the case and award severe punishment to accused persons. He also asked them to start the process of setting up the fast-track court immediately, a release said.

Mr. Rao recalled in this context the success of constitution of a fast-track court that had delivered judgment in the murder of a minor girl in Warangal in 56 days. There was need for such verdict in the present case too. He expressed willingness of the government to extend all assistance to the family of the vet.