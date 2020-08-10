Farmers advised against excessive use of fertilizer

Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has asked the farmers to reduce the use of chemical fertilizer as their use in Telangana is higher compared to the national and international average.
Speaking at a meeting with representatives of fertilizer companies on the supply of the soil nutrient supplements for the Vaanakalam season, the Minister said use of fertilizer was 173 kg per acre in Telangana against the national average of 51.2 kg and world’s average of 78.4 kg. He stated that excessive use of fertilizer is not only harming the nature of the soil but was also increasing the threat of pest and insect attacks.
An analysis of soils in the State had found that the content of potash was more than required but that of nitrogen was less. Paying heed to Agriculture Department’s suggestion and scientists’ advice will help farmers prevent some problems in the beginning itself, he noted.
Stating that farmers had already cultivated crops in 1.17 crore acres this season against nearly 80 lakh acres by the same time last year, the Minister said the Centre had allocated 22.3 lakh tonnes of fertilizer to Telangana for the Vaanakalam season and 16.15 lakh tonnes of it had already been supplied to the State. Last year, the supply by the same time was only 8.05 lakh tonnes against the allocation of 19.55 lakh tonnes, he explained.
The Minister said the farming community had completely approved the government advice of regulated farming by cultivating cotton, paddy and redgram on a large extent. Secretary (Agriculture) B. Janardhan Reddy and others attended the meeting.
