Hyderabad

Fake land deal racket busted

Seven arrested; ₹7 lakh, two four-wheelers seized from them

The Bhongir Special Operations Team (SOT) apprehended seven persons allegedly involved in making fake documents pertaining to vacant plots of land in and around Tuprapet village. They seized from their possession fraudulent sale deeds of seven plots and ₹ 7 lakh, mobile phones and two four-wheelers.

The accused are Parindham Sekhar, Anugu Madhavreddy, Y Ramalingeswara Reddy, Anugu Jaypal Reddy, Parisham Suresh, Pedapudi Naresh and Akula Srikanth.

Police said Sekhar is the leader of the racket and Madhav Reddy and he were friends and had been in the real estate business for several years.

The gang allegedly used copies of sale deeds of plots and by means of impersonation executed sale deeds. They also allegedly procured original sale deeds of plots from Dhanunjay, a former employee of Green City for ₹ 1.2 lakh and another from one Sreedhar for ₹ 60,000. In this case too, they got the sale deed executed by means of impersonation.

Police said the seized cash, two four wheelers, mobile phones and sale deeds were worth ₹ 2 crore.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2020 10:22:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/fake-land-deal-racket-busted/article30945497.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY