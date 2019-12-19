‘Explore linking women’s college gardens to Musi riverfront’

Municipal Administration principal secretary Arvind Kumar has asked the architects working on restoration of Osmania University College for Women (formerly Hyderabad Residency) to submit proposals relating to restoration of the east and west wings, physics and chemistry blocks as well as gardens and historic gateways.

The officials of the Urban Development department were asked to explore the possibility of linking the historical gardens to the Musi riverfront in line with the proposals being made by France-based AFD.

The Municipal Administration secretary visited the college on Wednesday and inspected the progress of the restoration work. He enquired about the number of students staying in the girls hostel and inspected the kitchen.

He went round the Durbar Hall, Empress Gate Rang Mahal gardens, British cemetery and old wells.

According to a press release, the restoration work was taken up in collaboration with World Monument Fund and other donors.

British Association for cemeteries in South Asia too participated in the restoration of cemeteries.

Deccan Heritage Foundation co-founder and trustee Helen Philon, trustee Stephane Block Saloz, and World Monument Fund regional representative Amita Baig accompanied Mr. Arvind Kumar.