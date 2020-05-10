Expert panel to study market conditions mooted

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday instructed the officials to form a committee of experts to study agriculture-related market conditions in the State, country and the world from time to time and give guidance for the development of the farm sector.

After meeting the officials, scientists and experts here on Sunday, he also decided to have a direct interaction with field-level officials of the Agriculture department working at the mandal and district levels to discuss the comprehensive farm policy being drafted by the State government.

The meeting would be organised soon and later he would also speak to agriculture extension officers and Rythu Bandhu Samithi representatives on the issues, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister suggested that rice mill owners increase the capacity of their mills since about 2.7 crore tonnes of paddy would be produced in the State every year from now.

At a meeting held on the comprehensive farm policy on Saturday, the Chief Minister had instructed the Agriculture department officials to prepare an inventory of the department, including assets and buildings, availability of agricultural tools, machinery, harvesters, tractors and other farm-machinery.

It would help the government assess the requirement for farm mechanisation with proper planning.