Ex-SCCL GM selected as Coal India director

Formerly a general manager with Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) and presently director (technical) of Eastern Coal Fields Ltd. (ECL) B. Veera Reddy has been selected as the director of Coal India Ltd. (CIL).

He joined SCCL in 1987 as an assistant manager and rose to become the GM. He worked in different capacities in mechanised underground and opencast mines and in corporate project planning wing of SCCL.

Prior to joining ECL in January 2020, he worked as general manager of Adriyala Longwall project of SCCL, and planned for maximum production of 2 million tonnes from the project in 2019-20.