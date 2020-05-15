Ex-cricketer pitches in to feed the needy

Pragyan Ojha has always been a quiet performer. On the field, he spun magic with his left-arm spin bowling, especially in Sachin Tendulkar’s last Test match in Mumbai where he claimed a 10-wicket haul against West Indies to make it a memorable farewell for the ‘god of cricket’ in 2013.

Now, in keeping with his low-key image, the former cricketer will celebrate his 10th wedding anniversary on May 16 with no pomp but to show his concern for the needy. “The hardship faced by many people during this lockdown has made me plan my wedding anniversary differently this time. On Saturday, along with my wife [Karabee Kailash] and son [Yohaan], I will be distributing food to the needy in and around Hyderabad to make the day more meaningful,” he said.

The 33-year-old says he will work in coordination with some charitable organisations in the city for the food distribution. “Well, this is a token gesture from my end. We are all aware how badly those who just manage hand-to-mouth income are suffering in this lockdown,” Ojha said, adding, “The governments, both at the Centre and in the State, have been doing a great job in trying to help them. But it takes time for benefits to percolate down,” he said.

More time for family

Ojha added that the lockdown has been a blessing in disguise, in that it has allowed him to spend more time with his family. “I am seeing my son grow up and I am with them more now, something that I was not able to do for almost 15 years because I had to travel a lot as a player and then as a commentator. But everything said and done, I sincerely hope this phase passes soon and some normalcy is restored,” he signed off.