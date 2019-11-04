‘Ethical approach vital to eliminate corruption’

Corruption has to be completely eliminated to make the country stronger and that needs determination and involvement of every citizen to make integrity a part of their daily lives, said South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Sunday.

Ethical approach of people in authority and transparency in service dispensation in model institutions like education, law and order, judiciary and transport sectors, were imperative towards this goal. Transparency could be achieved by adopting modern technology to improve service availability to the common man, he added.

The GM was addressing a gathering after flagging off a bicycle rally, walkathon and human chain, to mark the culmination of the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ at Rail Kalyan in Mettuguda. Top SCR officials and other personnel were present.