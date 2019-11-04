Hyderabad

‘Ethical approach vital to eliminate corruption’

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya flagging off a bicycle rally to mark the conclusion of the Vigilance Awareness Week, at Rail Kalyan in Hyderabad on Sunday.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya flagging off a bicycle rally to mark the conclusion of the Vigilance Awareness Week, at Rail Kalyan in Hyderabad on Sunday.  

more-in

Make integrity part of life: SCR GM

Corruption has to be completely eliminated to make the country stronger and that needs determination and involvement of every citizen to make integrity a part of their daily lives, said South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Sunday.

Ethical approach of people in authority and transparency in service dispensation in model institutions like education, law and order, judiciary and transport sectors, were imperative towards this goal. Transparency could be achieved by adopting modern technology to improve service availability to the common man, he added.

The GM was addressing a gathering after flagging off a bicycle rally, walkathon and human chain, to mark the culmination of the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ at Rail Kalyan in Mettuguda. Top SCR officials and other personnel were present.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2019 10:19:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ethical-approach-vital-to-eliminate-corruption/article29875717.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY