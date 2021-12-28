Hyderabad

Essay writing competition for students

Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Hyderabad is organising all-India Essay contest on ‘Science and Technology’ and entries will be accepted from Intermediate and first-year graduate students from any discipline across the country.

The theme of the competition is ‘Contribution of Science in National Development’, ‘Is our environment safe for a better future?’ and ‘Impact of Family Values & Culture in Today’s Youth.’ Handwritten entries have to be scanned and sent to essaygitam@gitam.in. The last date for entries is February 4, 2022. Cash rewards will be given to winners. Details can be had on 90006-38872 or ‘principalscience_hydcampus@gitam.edu’.


