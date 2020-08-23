ESIC Hospital to open 200-bed ICU facility for coronavirus patients

ESIC Medical College & Hospital in Sanathnagar will be opening a 200-bed ICU facility with inbuilt ‘negative pressure’ exclusively for COVID-19 patients. It is likely to become functional in two weeks. A liquid oxygen plan is also getting ready to ensure adequate oxygen is available to needy patients.
Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday was informed by Registrar T. Madhuri that the medical college and hospital has been monitoring the patients through an indigenously developed remote control unit in association with ECIL. It has kept its out-patient wing functional since the lockdown and over 7,000 patients have been treated for COVID-19 as well as other ailments.
It has tested 21,000 samples and is keen to enhance the testing capacity to 6,000-8,000 per day and sought the Minister’s support to procure a high-end machine for the purpose. Plasma therapy is being undertaken and up to 15 patients have benefited from 25 donors, they added.
Plasma donors
The Minister also interacted with in-patients at the isolation ward and assured them proper treatment during their stay and felicitated the plasma donors. He appreciated the services being provided at the hospital on par with corporate hospitals and hailed the leadership of dean M. Srinivas.
No effort will be spared to provide best of facilities for the college and hospital which has bagged awards as the best ECI units for the last couple of years, the Minister said.
