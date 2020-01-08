Enthusiastic response to nominations

The first day of filing nominations for the 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations received an enthusiastic response from the aspiring candidates.

In all, 967 nominations were filed till 9 p.m. on Wednesday with Nalgonda district topping the list with as many as 117 nominations filed for eight urban local bodies that are going to polls in the district. Nizamabad, where four ULBs are going to polls, witnessed a rush of aspiring candidates with 91 nominations being received on the first day.

The aspirants in Sangareddy district were no less as the district registered filing of 85 nominations for the eight ULBs that are going to polls in the district.

Interestingly, the response was lukewarm in Ranga Reddy district which had the highest number of 15 ULBs are going to polls.

The district registered filing of 57 nominations till the 9 p.m. deadline. The State Election Commission officials are anticipating more nominations to be filed before January 10, the last day of filing nominations.