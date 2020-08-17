Engineers told to take up restoration of damaged roads

Minister for Roads & Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy instructed engineers of the departments to take up restoration of roads damaged in the rains and floods so that no inconvenience is caused to road transport.
In a meeting with Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma, Engineers-in-Chief I. Ganapathi Reddy and P. Ravinder Rao and other senior engineers, the Minister enquired about the roads and bridges damaged during the rains and floods for the past few days. He told them to prepare estimates for restoration of damaged roads and bridges and take up works after getting section.
The Ministers asked the engineers to prepare estimates for permanent repairs and the works needed to be taken up immediately. He told the engineers on the field to be available in their headquarters and work in coordination with other departments.
Meanwhile, participating in a video conference conducted by the Union Minister of Environment and Forests from New Delhi, Telangana Minister for Environment and Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy explained about urban afforestation, school nursery yojana and plantation under the 20-point programme. The Union Minister also discussed about guidelines for protection of environment.
Mr. Indrakaran Reddy participated in the virtual meet from the District Collector’s office at Nirmal, while Special Chief Secretary (E&F) A. Santi Kumari, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Shobha and others attended it from Aranya Bhavan here.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath