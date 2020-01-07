Engg. college teachers asked for academic certificates again

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad has once again directed the faculty members working in all its affiliate engineering colleges to present their academic credentials following reports surfacing that some of them had presented fake Ph.Ds and other qualification certificates to get the teaching jobs.

The scrutiny exercise was carried out in October last year, but the university has still been receiving complaints at the grievance cell. All the faculty members have been asked to report to the academic audit cell and the subject expert committees.

As per directions, they have to present their post graduate and Ph.D degrees, Ph.D admission letter, thesis copy and result certificate of the pre-Ph.D examination. The subject expert committee members will not only verify the degrees but their other skills as well.

Ineligible teachers

Reports suggest engineering colleges have been employing ineligible teachers though it was mandatory to have heads of departments who are Ph.Ds. It is mandatory for the colleges to gain accreditation status as well. However, several colleges have been found to be preferring to employ non-Ph.D faculty members, so that they can get away by paying them low salaries.

Telangana Technical Employees Association president V. Balakrishna Reddy said it was unfair for the university to verify the certificates all over again after a similar exercise was conducted three months ago.