Enforcement goes mute ahead of TRS plenary meeting

No action taken as city is painted pink with the ruling party’s flags and flexis

Disappearance of the GHMC’s Enforcement wing at a time when the western part of the city is painted pink with the ruling party’s flags and flexis, has given rise to trolling on social media platforms.

Twitter is agog with insinuations about the silence of the Enforcement on the glaring violations as part of the TRS party’s plenary meeting scheduled for October 25 at Madhapur. Flexi banners and posters with the Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s picture imprinted on them have come up across the city, especially Madhapur, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills areas.

The Central Enforcement Cell of the Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management wing of GHMC, which attends to all the complaints online about the violations pertaining to the aesthetics of the city, has gone mute since Thursday. The cell has had the history of imposing hefty penalties even on ruling party leaders for such breaches.

However, on Thursday evening, the CEC’s official Twitter handle had posted that generation of e-challans has been put on hold for indefinite time due to server maintenance and upgradation of software. Besides, the account settings have been changed to ‘Private’, which protects the handle from being tagged by non-followers.

“CEC will be unavailable until further notice,” the post said, seeking co-operation from the netizens. The netizens, especially BJP supporters, have chosen to roast the Enforcement wing instead!

“Hope here also EVDM will show the same energy when they removed #prajasangramayatra flexi in Oldcity[sic],” tweeted one Saffron Sagar Goud.

“Our tax money put into best use Sir? No rules for ruling government?” Questioned another Gopal Bhargav tagging minister K.T.Rama Rao’s official handle.

Unverified allegations have also been made that EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati has gone on leave. Last tweet from the Director’s official Twitter handle was posted on October 16. GHMC officials were unavailable for comment.